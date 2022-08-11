Iowa State Fair gets underway today

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa State Fair gets underway Thursday in Des Moines.

It’s the single largest event in the state and one of the oldest and largest agricultural expositions in the country.

Last year more than a million people from all over the world attended the state fair.

The opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Alliant Energy Landing.

The Iowa State Fair runs August 11-21.

