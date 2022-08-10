Warm sunshine this afternoon; Shower chances will become more widespread as we approach the weekend

High temps will be in the 80s today and again over the upcoming weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of mild and picture-perfect weather days, we’re going to experience a more summer-like Wednesday as warmer, more humid air builds northward into the area. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light westerly breeze.

A cold front from the north will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Expect sparse activity in the area from 7:00 to 10:00 this evening with partly cloudy skies later in the night. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light north breeze.

We’ll start the day Thursday with scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the area, especially to the west of Rochester. These showers will be lagging behind the cold front and will drift out of the area just before lunchtime. Sunshine will dominate the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s and just a hint of an easterly breeze.

We'll have increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend.
A disturbance from the northwest will bring clouds and a few more showers to the area for late Thursday night and much of Friday. A stray thunderstorm or two will be possible as well. With very limited sunshine during the day, high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be from the south with gusts occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour.

Warmer air will again build northward into the region for the weekend. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two on Saturday with abundant sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Heat indices will be in the mid and upper 80s as humidity will build during the day as well.

We’ll have sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday with heat indices in the mid-80s.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for next week with isolated showers possible Monday afternoon and again late next Friday.

