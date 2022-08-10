Shooting in Freeborn County leaves one dead, police searching for suspect

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot and killed Tuesday in Freeman Township, just south Albert Lea.

According to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag, there is no threat to the public.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 32-year-old Ben Moreno.

Moreno was at a house when the victim came with another person and there was an altercation. Moreno then shot at the victim from inside the house out at a car where the victim was located.

The victim was shot once in the upper right side of his chest.

Sheriff Freitag said it is believed it was an intentional shooting and that the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other.

The BCA assisted at the scene.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said this is the first homicide case of the year for Freeborn County.

