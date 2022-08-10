Seven catalytic converter thefts in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating several catalytic converter thefts in Stewartville.

According to OCSO, seven vehicles were targeted outside a business. Majority of the vehicles were large pickup trucks.

The stolen catalytic converters were reported Tuesday morning and are estimated to cost around $25,500 total. That is just the cost of the converters themselves and not installation.

The business did have a security camera but it didn’t reach the area where the theft occurred.

OCSO is investigating.

