Seven catalytic converter thefts in Stewartville

By Melissa Krogstad
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating several catalytic converter thefts in Stewartville.

According to OCSO, seven vehicles were targeted outside a business. Majority of the vehicles were large pickup trucks.

The stolen catalytic converters were reported Tuesday morning and are estimated to cost around $25,500 total. That is just the cost of the converters themselves and not installation.

The business did have a security camera but it didn’t reach the area where the theft occurred.

OCSO is investigating.

