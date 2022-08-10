Seven catalytic converter thefts in Stewartville
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating several catalytic converter thefts in Stewartville.
According to OCSO, seven vehicles were targeted outside a business. Majority of the vehicles were large pickup trucks.
The stolen catalytic converters were reported Tuesday morning and are estimated to cost around $25,500 total. That is just the cost of the converters themselves and not installation.
The business did have a security camera but it didn’t reach the area where the theft occurred.
OCSO is investigating.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.