UPDATE: Road back open after Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County

UPDATE: Crews have cleaned up the scene of the crash that closed a stretch of Highway 60 between Wanamingo and Kenyon for a few hours.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers and MnDOT were both on scene.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are at the scene of a crash involving a semi truck and a car in Goodhue County.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.

Car vs. Semi Crash (KTTC)

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Highway 60 is closed in both directions between 70th Avenue (1 mile east of the Kenyon area) and County 1 Boulevard (1 mile west of the Wanamingo area) to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area and to use detours when possible.

The road is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.