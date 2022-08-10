Restaurant Red Cow opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new restaurant is coming to Rochester.

The Minnesota burger chain “Red Cow” is opening its fifth location in Minnesota Wednesday. Rochester is its the first location outside of the Twin Cities.

It’s located under the Berkman Apartment complex on 14th Ave. SW.

The space will include 130 seats inside the restaurant with an additional 50 on the patio.

