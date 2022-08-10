Restaurant Red Cow opens in Rochester

Red Cow
Red Cow(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new restaurant is coming to Rochester.

The Minnesota burger chain “Red Cow” is opening its fifth location in Minnesota Wednesday. Rochester is its the first location outside of the Twin Cities.

It’s located under the Berkman Apartment complex on 14th Ave. SW.

The space will include 130 seats inside the restaurant with an additional 50 on the patio.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
Siren light on roof of police car
Man arrested on drug charges after a NW Rochester traffic stop
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester
Ben Vidal Moreno, previous mug
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Freeborn County shooting, police searching for suspect
Special Election
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election

Latest News

REP mural
Local artist paints new mural at local theater
REP Mural
Walz in Owatonna
Walz visits Owatonna, Darian Leddy reports
Walz in Owatonna
Gov. Walz visits Owatonna to discuss local economic development