Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month

Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.(Red Lobster)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won’t become someone’s dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster which is said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.

The seafood chain said it’s found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley’s Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two Cheddar and Biscuit after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
Siren light on roof of police car
Man arrested on drug charges after a NW Rochester traffic stop
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester
Primary Elections
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 Primary Election
Special Election
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election

Latest News

Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook...
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?
Accident near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.
Teenager killed in Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too