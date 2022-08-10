Local artist paints new mural at local theater

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local theater is looking to bring more art to the community with a new mural.

Here’s a look at the piece outside The Rochester Repertory Theatre just off of Broadway North.

Simon Huelsbeck, an RCTC art instructor and local artist, started working on the mural in early June.

Huelsbeck uses an art technique called Trompe-l’œil, a French word that means ‘trick of the eye.’ The mural creates an optical illusion that uses the building’s wall to make it look three dimensional.

The mural is funded by a $6,000 grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

“It is a picture of a Greek or Roman theater outdoor theater and we thought keep it open ended, a space where anything could happen as inside as space where anything can happen was appropriate,” Rochester Repertory Theatre board president Merritt Olsen said.

The mural isn’t done yet. Huelsbeck is taking a break and will start adding more to the mural this fall.

In October, the theater will start its 39th season.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.