Isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A frontal boundary will stall out across the upper Midwest which will bring isolated to scattered shower chances to the region Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the middle and upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible west of Hwy-52 through the day. Rainfall amounts Thursday are expected to be minor. Temperatures near the Mississippi River could reach into the lower 80s if there is enough sunshine. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Showers are expected to be more widespread Friday morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.25″ for areas in dark green above. Rainfall amounts along the river will be around 0-0.10″.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

