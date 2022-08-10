Isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday

Dry conditions return by the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A frontal boundary will stall out across the upper Midwest which will bring isolated to scattered shower chances to the region Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the middle and upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible west of Hwy-52 through the day. Rainfall amounts Thursday are expected to be minor. Temperatures near the Mississippi River could reach into the lower 80s if there is enough sunshine. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Showers are expected to be more widespread Friday morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.25″ for areas in dark green above. Rainfall amounts along the river will be around 0-0.10″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
Siren light on roof of police car
Man arrested on drug charges after a NW Rochester traffic stop
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester
Ben Vidal Moreno, previous mug
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Freeborn County shooting, police searching for suspect
Special Election
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Warm sunshine this afternoon; Shower chances will become more widespread as we approach the weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Warm and summer-like today; rain chances increase as we approach the weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather