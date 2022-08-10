Gov. Walz visits Owatonna to discuss local economic development

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were in Owatonna Wednesday talking to local business owner and city leaders about jobs and economic expansion.

Owatonna business owners say they are facing issues with workforce recruitment, retention and development. Although Minnesota’s unemployment rate is sitting at a record low of 1.8 percent, this may not be good news for business owners looking for workers.

“That’s not necessarily a happy thing for a lot of employers sometimes when you’re looking for folks. How are we creating pipelines to you, because we see that as partners to you,” Gov. Walz said.

“Workforce development is key in finding key employees to help a company like ours really grow and take us to the next level,” Black Forest, an Owatonna local business, president Joe Effertz said.

One topic that was brought up was investing in local community and technical colleges.

“Not everybody wants to go get a four-year degree. There are plenty of great jobs that we have open today that we are struggling to fill as well. We feel the technical colleges and the community colleges can really help us fill that gap,” Effertz said.

Business owners would also like to see more funds going toward workforce development programs in the community.

“More of those are really helpful because they are reaching out at a local grassroots level to help get our needs filled for those spots in our companies,” Effertz said.

Both businesses owners and the governor say they benefit from these face-to-face meetings, ensuring these concerns are being heard.

“Reinforces the points that we’re hearing across the state that some of these systemic issues, if they were addressed, would make a big difference for these employers,” Gov. Walz said.

“It really shows us that he’s listening to us and that he can help us move our agenda forward,” Effertz said.

Also in Owatonna, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is offering free business coaching for minority entrepreneurs through its program The Prosperity Initiative.

