Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Day 1 of Winona State Fall Camp was really day 1 of a new Winona State football team under first year head coach Brian Bergstrom.

The work begins for the warriors on the field and off as they establish a culture that Bergstrom simplifies as G-G-T.

“Our culture is built on grit, growth and team. Grit is toughness and growth is get a little bit better every day and team is your teammates. It’s the best team game in the world and we want to take our culture to the next step,” Bergstrom said.

To reach that next level comes a lot of learning as the Warriors take on a new look.

“The new staff definitely makes me feel like a freshman with everything, everything’s different. I really like their communication piece. They’re clear with what they want and what they’re asking of us. I also like the energy they bring it always feels like everything’s up-tempo,” Winona State Linebacker Carter Duxbury said.

On the field the offense has some question marks as the Warriors lost key players, but they’ll really on the defense which features Duxbury, the reining NSIC defensive player of the year.

“I want the pressure on the defense. You know give our offense the ball, as many opportunities as they can throughout the game and just really be a strong defense and put a lot of goose eggs on the board this year.”

The tam has come in to camp hungry, as they look to be better than last year’s 7-4 record and a sixth place NSIC prediction in the preseason coaches poll.

“We’re a little underlooked with a new quarterback again, new staff and everything no one really knows what to expect and I really think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Duxbury said.

“Our goal is to be the best that we can be and we would content that our best will be good enough at the end,” Bergstrom said.

Now the work begins to do just that.

“I got no doubt do we have the ability, do we have the will. Now we just need the time and we have the time, now we just got to do it everyday,” Bergstrom said.

