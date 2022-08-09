One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester

Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was arrested after a crash in Northwest Rochester.

It happened in the 2,000 Block of Valleyhigh Drive around 11:10 p.m. Monday.

According to Rochester Police, the driver was going west on Valleyhigh Drive when they left the road, crashed into a parked car, hit a neighboring house and ending up on its roof.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Our KTTC crew on scene saw a person on a stretcher by an ambulance. Police say there are unknown injuries to that person.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
