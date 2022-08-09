One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was arrested after a crash in Northwest Rochester.

It happened in the 2,000 Block of Valleyhigh Drive around 11:10 p.m. Monday.

According to Rochester Police, the driver was going west on Valleyhigh Drive when they left the road, crashed into a parked car, hit a neighboring house and ending up on its roof.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Our KTTC crew on scene saw a person on a stretcher by an ambulance. Police say there are unknown injuries to that person.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

