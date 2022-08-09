Olmsted Medical Center offering drive-thru vaccine clinic for eligible patients

OMC drive-thru clinic
OMC drive-thru clinic(KTTC)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is offering medical care from the comfort of your car with its drive-thru vaccine clinic.

It started Tuesday and runs through Thursday for three weeks in OMC’s northwest clinic upper parking lot.

The drive-thru event is invitation only, so eligible patients were sent a letter. Appointments for those patients are not needed.

The pneumonia vaccine is being offered this week, the shingles vaccine next week and the Tdap vaccine the following week.

“We keep hearing from our patients that they really enjoy the drive-thru vaccines,” OMC Director of Operations Nikki Rabehl said. “They love the option, they love the convenience of being able to drive up in their vehicle, not even leave their vehicle, receive their vaccine and then they’re on their way.”

Patients are asked to bring the letter they were sent, their insurance card and to wear a mask while interacting with OMC staff.

A full list of vaccine clinic dates and times is below:

Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccine

  • Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Shingrix (shingles) vaccine

  • Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccine

  • Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 1 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 1 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

