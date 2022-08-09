Minnesota Wild Road Tour Makes Pit Stop in Rochester

The organization and one player stopped at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Wild Road Tour stopped in the Med City on Monday.

There were plenty of activities for Wild fans of all ages. Fans could take a picture with the team’s mascot, Nordy, or get an autograph from newly re-signed defenseman Jon Merrill. There were also plenty of other activities for fans to take part in -- with things such as an electronic net, an inflatable street hockey rink, and cornhole games.

The Wild say it’s important for the team to connect with fans who don’t live in the metro. One of their top marketing executives says the Med City has become a great town for hockey.

“Rochester is a great town,” said Wild Senior Manager of Brand Activation and Events Jim Vanek. “I’ve loved the evolution I’ve seen just growing up in the state myself. It’s a great market for hockey. There’s been some really great hockey teams coming out of here at the high school level. I know there’s a really good following from the youth programs. We see them in our arena all the time, so coming down here and being able to celebrate the game with them is just really, really special.”

The road tour continues this week with stops in Mankato, St. Cloud, and Duluth. More information can be found at this link.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN
Authorities warn residents to lock vehicles after multiple break ins over the weekend
Down by the Riverside cancels Sunday night concert, citing bad weather

Latest News

Minnesota Wild Road Tour Makes Pit Stop in Rochester
Minnesota Wild Road Tour Makes Pit Stop in Rochester
Winona State Holds First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
RCTC Embraces Culture of Brotherhood at Training Camp
RCTC Yellowjackets Embrace Culture of Brotherhood at Training Camp