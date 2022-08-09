Minnesota Wild Road Tour Makes Pit Stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Wild Road Tour stopped in the Med City on Monday.

There were plenty of activities for Wild fans of all ages. Fans could take a picture with the team’s mascot, Nordy, or get an autograph from newly re-signed defenseman Jon Merrill. There were also plenty of other activities for fans to take part in -- with things such as an electronic net, an inflatable street hockey rink, and cornhole games.

The Wild say it’s important for the team to connect with fans who don’t live in the metro. One of their top marketing executives says the Med City has become a great town for hockey.

“Rochester is a great town,” said Wild Senior Manager of Brand Activation and Events Jim Vanek. “I’ve loved the evolution I’ve seen just growing up in the state myself. It’s a great market for hockey. There’s been some really great hockey teams coming out of here at the high school level. I know there’s a really good following from the youth programs. We see them in our arena all the time, so coming down here and being able to celebrate the game with them is just really, really special.”

The road tour continues this week with stops in Mankato, St. Cloud, and Duluth. More information can be found at this link.

