Man arrested on drug charges after a NW Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police have arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop in northwest Rochester.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday on 37th Street Northwest near Highway 52.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers pulled over Kanell Powers, 23, of Rochester, for having expired license plates and making a quick lane change without signaling.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw drug paraphernalia near the front passenger seat.

They searched the car and found several pills inside. Those are being tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

On their way to take him to jail, they noticed he was chewing on pills. Powers was then taken to the hospital for evaluation in case of a possible drug overdose. It was determined he did not swallow any of the substances.

Powers faces 4th and 5th-degree controlled substance charges.

A 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were also in the car. They were released.

