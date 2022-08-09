Man arrested on drug charges after a NW Rochester traffic stop

Siren light on roof of police car
Siren light on roof of police car(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police have arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop in northwest Rochester.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday on 37th Street Northwest near Highway 52.

Rochester Drug Arrest
Rochester Drug Arrest(KTTC)

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers pulled over Kanell Powers, 23, of Rochester, for having expired license plates and making a quick lane change without signaling.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw drug paraphernalia near the front passenger seat.

They searched the car and found several pills inside. Those are being tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

On their way to take him to jail, they noticed he was chewing on pills. Powers was then taken to the hospital for evaluation in case of a possible drug overdose. It was determined he did not swallow any of the substances.

Powers faces 4th and 5th-degree controlled substance charges.

A 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were also in the car. They were released.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Authorities warn residents to lock vehicles after multiple break ins over the weekend
Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester

Latest News

Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester
Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
Winona State Football Kicks Off First Fall Camp Under Brian Bergstrom
I Voted Sticker
Olmsted County shares voter turnout; Delays expected for Special CD1 election results
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities