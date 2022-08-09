Lanes open in each direction over Elton Hills Drive Bridge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Contractors will be reopening one travel lane in each direction over the Elton Hills Drive Bridge later Tuesday afternoon.

The outside travel lanes and pedestrian facilities on the bridge will remain closed for now.

Both the travel lanes and pedestrian facilities are expected to open the week of August 22.

More of Rochester’s travel impacts from other construction projects can be found here.

