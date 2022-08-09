Gorgeous sunshine today; sparse rain chances return later in the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re in the midst of an incredible spell of tranquil and mild weather across the region right now as high pressure continues to move through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’re going to enjoy a sun-filled day with low humidity in the air and just a hint of a southwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Aside from a few patches of fog developing late tonight, the overnight hours will be quiet with very light winds and temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Warm air will surge northward into the area on Wednesday, drawn in on a south breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. With a fair amount of sunshine in the area, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s and there will be a little more humidity in the air. Dew points will reach the upper 60s, making those readings in the 80s feel like the upper 80s in the afternoon.

The cold front will push through the region early Thursday, but only a few sparse, light rain showers are expected in our area early in the morning. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Friday is looking bright and comfortable, but there will be a chance of isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm in the evening as a disturbance grazes the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend looks slightly warmer and a little more humid and those elements may set the stage for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms again on Saturday. Between those sparse showers, we’ll have sunshine and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Sunday is looking sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light breeze.

