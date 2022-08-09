Comfortable conditions tonight; Warmer for Wednesday

Temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 80s
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mainly clear skies and cool temperatures on tap for Tuesday night. Light winds from the south between five and eight miles per hour. Lows tonight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Tonight's Forecast
Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with winds from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour. High temperatures in the region will be spread throughout the 80s.

Tomorrow's Forecast
There are a few rain chances looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend. Stray showers and storms on Thursday and Saturday. Isolated showers and storms on Friday. High temperatures for Friday are forecasted to be in the upper-60s, it’ll definitely feel a bit like fall on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s the rest of the upcoming week.

Extended Forecast
It will be a great night to head out to the polls and vote in the Primary Election.

-Sawyer

