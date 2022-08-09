Butterfly Fest to return to Peace Plaza

Butterfly Fest preparation
Butterfly Fest preparation(KTTC)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Peace Plaza will be a colorful and busy place this weekend as Butterfly Fest returns for a second year.

Organized by Listos Preschool and Childcare, Butterfly Fest is a community resource fair for area families with games and activities for kids.

Organizers were hard at work Tuesday putting on the finishing touches of the event’s decorations.

Children from Listos will also be preforming traditional Mexican dances and there will be paper Mache art work and other displays for kids to interact with.

A naturalist from Quarry Hill will also be there to talk about Monarch butterflies.

“We have the theme of the butterfly because that’s something that connect Minnesota or the north to Mexico,” Listos Preschool and Childcare Program Director Viridiana Angviano said. “So the butterflies come here and they grow and multiply and then they migrate when it gets colder and should arrive around November 2 to Mexico.”

Butterfly Fest is free to the public and goes 12-3 p.m. Saturday, August 13 in the Peace Plaza downtown Rochester.

A fundraising fiesta will follow at 4 p.m. for adults 21 years and older inside Chateau Theater.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester
Authorities warn residents to lock vehicles after multiple break ins over the weekend
Special Election
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election

Latest News

Elton HIlls Bridge construction
Lanes open in each direction over Elton Hills Drive Bridge
I Voted Sticker
Olmsted County shares voter turnout; Delays expected for Special CD1 election results
Goodhue County Fair August 9-13
160th Goodhue County Fair starts Tuesday
The Goodhue County Fair runs through Saturday and the gates open at 8am each day.
Goodhue County Fair this week