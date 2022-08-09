Butterfly Fest to return to Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Peace Plaza will be a colorful and busy place this weekend as Butterfly Fest returns for a second year.

Organized by Listos Preschool and Childcare, Butterfly Fest is a community resource fair for area families with games and activities for kids.

Organizers were hard at work Tuesday putting on the finishing touches of the event’s decorations.

Children from Listos will also be preforming traditional Mexican dances and there will be paper Mache art work and other displays for kids to interact with.

A naturalist from Quarry Hill will also be there to talk about Monarch butterflies.

“We have the theme of the butterfly because that’s something that connect Minnesota or the north to Mexico,” Listos Preschool and Childcare Program Director Viridiana Angviano said. “So the butterflies come here and they grow and multiply and then they migrate when it gets colder and should arrive around November 2 to Mexico.”

Butterfly Fest is free to the public and goes 12-3 p.m. Saturday, August 13 in the Peace Plaza downtown Rochester.

A fundraising fiesta will follow at 4 p.m. for adults 21 years and older inside Chateau Theater.

