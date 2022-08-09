Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware

Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing teen.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, was reported missing by the Dover Police Department.

Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence at about midnight on Tuesday with a male subject, authorities said, and attempts to contact her or locate her have been unsuccessful.

It’s believed that her safety may be at risk and that she might not have disappeared voluntarily.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

She was last seen with a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, is 5′04″ and approximately 240 pounds.

Contact Dover Police Department with any information at 302-736-7111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Crash scene on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest in Rochester
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester
Authorities warn residents to lock vehicles after multiple break ins over the weekend
Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden signs US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
A grand jury declines to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black...
Grand jury declines to indict Emmett Till accuser
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say