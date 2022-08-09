Alyssa Ustby Named to USA Basketball 3x3 Team

The former Lourdes Eagle will compete at FIBA 3x3 Nations League from Aug. 13-19.
USA BASKETBALL
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – USA Basketball announced Rochester native, Alyssa Ustby, will don the red, white, and blue at the FIBA 3x3 Nation’s League.

Ustby was one of six women named to the team.

This past season, Ustby shined at North Carolina. The rising junior averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 45% from the field.

The 3x3 tournament starts on Saturday and runs through next Friday. The event is being held in the Dominican Republic.

