Weekend recap; Cooler and less humid this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Between Saturday and Sunday areas in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa received a good amount of rain. Mason City tops the list with 4.07 inches of rain over the weekend. Lanesboro recorded a little over three inches of rain. Harmony, Saint Charles, RST and Stewartville all recorded rainfall amounts over two inches. Hayfield received a little over an inch and a quarter of rain.

Weekend Rainfall Totals (KTTC)

Since the beginning of August, Rochester has received 3.2 inches of rainfall which puts Rochester at a surplus of 2.2 inches for the month. For the year as a whole, Rochester has received 27 inches of rain which is 4.6 inches above normal.

Rochester Rainfall (KTTC)

Although most of the week is looking to be dry, isolated showers are possible on Friday. Stray showers are possible on Saturday.

Upcoming Precip Chances (KTTC)

Temperatures this week will be very seasonal. High temperatures this week will mainly be in the 70s. Temperatures most of this week will be below average for this time of year. Other than the few rain chances later in the week, this week is shaping up to be dry and comfortable. Dew points this week will be lower as well with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s expected throughout this week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Enjoy this week of cooler temperatures and less humidity.

-Sawyer

