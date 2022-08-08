Weekend recap; Cooler and less humid this week

Areas in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa received fair amounts of rainfall over the weekend
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Between Saturday and Sunday areas in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa received a good amount of rain. Mason City tops the list with 4.07 inches of rain over the weekend. Lanesboro recorded a little over three inches of rain. Harmony, Saint Charles, RST and Stewartville all recorded rainfall amounts over two inches. Hayfield received a little over an inch and a quarter of rain.

Weekend Rainfall Totals
Weekend Rainfall Totals(KTTC)

Since the beginning of August, Rochester has received 3.2 inches of rainfall which puts Rochester at a surplus of 2.2 inches for the month. For the year as a whole, Rochester has received 27 inches of rain which is 4.6 inches above normal.

Rochester Rainfall
Rochester Rainfall(KTTC)

Although most of the week is looking to be dry, isolated showers are possible on Friday. Stray showers are possible on Saturday.

Upcoming Precip Chances
Upcoming Precip Chances(KTTC)

Temperatures this week will be very seasonal. High temperatures this week will mainly be in the 70s. Temperatures most of this week will be below average for this time of year. Other than the few rain chances later in the week, this week is shaping up to be dry and comfortable. Dew points this week will be lower as well with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s expected throughout this week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Enjoy this week of cooler temperatures and less humidity.

-Sawyer

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues
2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN
Down by the Riverside cancels Sunday night concert, citing bad weather
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
(Source: MGN)
Dover-Eyota referendum asks for more than $20 million

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the second half hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Mild sunshine reigns supreme this week
The full weather forecast from the second half hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild and less humid weather returns to start the week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather