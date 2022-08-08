Rochester Public Library roof replacement project set to begin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public Library (RPL) roof replacement project is set to start August 15, 2022 and last approximately two months.

According to the City of Rochester, the RPL facility was built in 1995 and the existing roof is the original roof with minor repairs over the course of time.

A replacement of the roof will contribute to the energy efficiency of the building. The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $1.3 million and is being supported by the American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) allocations.

The crane and staging area will be in front of RPL on 2nd St. SE.

Due to the location, there will not be parking in the front of the building. However, the sidewalk and library entrance will still be accessible.

The Civic Center Ramp that is connected to RPL will also not be impacted.

There will be two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound open on 2nd Street SE.

“We’re grateful for this important work to begin, knowing it will protect one of the city’s most-visited assets,” RPL Director Karen Lemke said. “While there may be noise impacts, we anticipate the library will remain open for the duration of the project.”

Merritt Contracting was the selected provider after a bid process occurred and the bid was approved by the City Council.

Updates about the repairs and roof replacement will be shared on the library’s website here.

