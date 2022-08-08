Mild and less humid weather returns to start the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A strong cold front has swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley, sweeping aside the soggy, wet weather and oppressive humidity we dealt with over the weekend, making for a comfortable Monday in the area. After measuring 2.88 inches of rainfall in Rochester over the weekend and more than five inches in parts of North Iowa, we’ll have blissfully dry and peaceful conditions today. Clouds will give way to sunshine with a cool north breeze drawing in drier, less humid air from Canada. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 70s with north winds reaching 15 miles per hour at times until they subside in the mid-afternoon.

Expect decreasing clouds with high temps in the 70s and less humidity in the air today. (KTTC)

Expect decreasing clouds with high temps in the 70s this afternoon. (KTTC)

A cool and clear night is ahead of us as high pressure from the northern Plains moves into the region. Expect temperatures to fall quickly from the 70s this afternoon to the 60s in the evening and then the mid-50s in the overnight hours.

Temps will warm into the 70s this afternoon and then fall quickly late this evening. (KTTC)

High pressure will move through the region on Tuesday, bringing abundant sunshine and mild temperatures that will warm into the upper 70s with the help of a very light southwest breeze.

We'll have sunshine and highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Warm air will build northward into the region on Wednesday as we make our way to the low 80s, the warmest readings we’ll likely see this week. Expect plenty of warm sunshine with a slight west breeze during the day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. The rain chances associated with the front will likely stay northeast of us and we’re expecting to remain dry through the evening, even as the front pushes through the area.

We'll have high temps in the 70s for most of the week. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late Friday and for parts of Saturday. (KTTC)

The latter part of the week will be bright and mild with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible by Friday evening and Saturday, representing the only decent rain chances in the next week. Sunday will feature sunshine and clouds, but rain-free skies. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We'll have high temps in the 70s for most of the next week to two weeks. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.