ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 Primary Election

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

A primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election.

Early voting

All voters can vote by mail or in person June 24 through August 8.

In Minnesota, you can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day. You can request an absentee ballot online for federal, state, and county elections. Read about other options and more information about absentee voting at the links below.

Ballots

All voters will have the following races on their general election ballot:

U.S. Representative

Governor & Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

State Auditor

Attorney General

State Senator

State Representative

Judicial seats

Voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:

County Officials

City Officers

School Board Members

Township Officers

Local ballot questions

Enter your address in the ballot finder to see the names of candidates and questions that will be on your ballot.

Voting locations

The Minnesota Secretary of State provides a Polling Place Finder to help you find out where to vote. Select your county, city and enter your address to get started.

Polls will open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

What you need to vote

Individuals are eligible to vote if they are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and have resided in Minnesota for a minimum of 20 days before the election. Any voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted must re-register.

Depending on when you register to vote, you may need to bring proof of residence to the polling place.

In Minnesota, you can register or update your registration at your polling place on Election Day. According to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, to register on election day, you can bring one proof of residence including the following:

ID with current name and address

A valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these.

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature.

Photo ID (can be expired) and a document with current name and address

Driver’s license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents (can be shown on electronic device)

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: Phone, TV or internet Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water Banking or credit card Rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

Registered voter who can confirm your address

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

College student ID with housing list

Colleges and universities may send election officials a student housing list. If you are on the list, show your college photo ID to complete your registration.

Valid registration in the same precinct

If you are registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, you only need to tell the election judge your previous name or address.

Notice of Late Registration

If you registered to vote within 20 days of the election, you may get a Notice of Late Registration in the mail. Bring it with you and use it as your proof of residence to register.

Staff person of a residential facility

If you live in a residential facility, a staff person can go with you to the polling place to confirm your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A staff person can vouch for all eligible voters living in the facility. The staff person must prove their employment at the facility. There are several ways to do this, including by showing an employee badge.

