Down by the Riverside cancels Sunday night concert, citing bad weather

(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday night storms put a damper on Rochester’s weekly Down by the Riverside concert. Rain canceled the performance of En Vogue.

The summer concert series is hosted by Rochester Civic Music. The organization has not announced if the concert will be made up in someway.

Every week, a new musical guest puts on a free show at Mayo Park. This year, Down by the Riverside is celebrating its 30th anniversary season.

Next week, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, Kashmir, will take the stage. It’s scheduled to be the last concert of the summer.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues
USPS graphic.
KTTC report prompts Sen. Smith to push for answers from USPS
Yammy Bear
The man behind “Yammy Bear” diagnosed with rare disease
NW Rochester home deemed unlivable after fire
Rochester family share gratitude during fire tragedy
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America

Latest News

Rochester
Newly founded Minnesota coalition campaign hosts launch party in Rochester
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say