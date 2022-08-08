Down by the Riverside cancels Sunday night concert, citing bad weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday night storms put a damper on Rochester’s weekly Down by the Riverside concert. Rain canceled the performance of En Vogue.

The summer concert series is hosted by Rochester Civic Music. The organization has not announced if the concert will be made up in someway.

Every week, a new musical guest puts on a free show at Mayo Park. This year, Down by the Riverside is celebrating its 30th anniversary season.

Next week, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, Kashmir, will take the stage. It’s scheduled to be the last concert of the summer.

