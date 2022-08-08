DNR wants public input on state wolf population

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants your input on future wolf regulation

Wolves used to roam the entirety of Minnesota, but after European colonization their populations were restricted to the northernmost counties in the state.

The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves.

Although today is the final day to submit comments, the information can still be found by visiting the Wolf management section of the DNR’s website

