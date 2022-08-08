Authorities warn residents to lock vehicles after multiple break ins over the weekend

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Three cars were broken into over the weekend in Pine Island. All three happened sometime Sunday.

One woman says her purse was taken out of her unlocked car overnight, while a man also left his vehicle unlocked overnight and had his wallet and checkbook taken.

The last victim says two of her vehicles were unlocked and someone had gone through them and taken two bank cards.

Police advise to not leave valuables in your car and if you have to, put them out of sight and always lock your car.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.