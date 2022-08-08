Authorities warn residents to lock vehicles after multiple break ins over the weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Three cars were broken into over the weekend in Pine Island. All three happened sometime Sunday.

One woman says her purse was taken out of her unlocked car overnight, while a man also left his vehicle unlocked overnight and had his wallet and checkbook taken.

The last victim says two of her vehicles were unlocked and someone had gone through them and taken two bank cards.

Police advise to not leave valuables in your car and if you have to, put them out of sight and always lock your car.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN
Down by the Riverside cancels Sunday night concert, citing bad weather
(Source: MGN)
Dover-Eyota referendum asks for more than $20 million

Latest News

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Goodhue County Fair August 9-13
160th Goodhue County Fair starts Tuesday
Roadwork continues near Dakota Middle School as school year looms - Beret Leone Reports
Delays in road construction on 65th Street NW in Rochester could bring traffic issues at the...
Roadwork continues near Dakota Middle School as school year looms