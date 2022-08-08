2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener location announcement in southern MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz will be in southern Minnesota Monday to announce the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener.

The 75th annual event takes place on May 12-13.

Last year, the Governor’s Fishing Opener took place in north-central Minnesota.

Governor Walz said this is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the fishing tradition to Minnesotans and highlight its impact to our businesses, tourism, and the outdoor economy.

The announcement with the Department of Natural Resources commissioner and the Explore Minnesota Fishing Opener coordinator happens at 11 a.m.

