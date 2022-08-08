160th Goodhue County Fair starts Tuesday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday morning, volunteers were hard at work in Zumbrota setting up for the Goodhue County Fair. The festivities kick off Tuesday.

The fairgrounds were a busy with vendors arriving and as 4-H members dropped off their exhibits to be put on display and judged.

Fair board members and volunteers have been looking forward to the 160th year of the Goodhue County Fair.

There is a lot for everyone to do and see this week, including demolition derbies and tractor pulls in the grandstands.

You can also catch live music and entertainment in the beer garden, livestock shows, games and rides, and several food options.

Goodhue County Fair August 9-13
Goodhue County Fair August 9-13(KTTC)

A few improvements have been made - the grandstand seating area has been increased and the main restroom received a major facelift.

“We’ve gone to the availability of online ticketing,” Goodhue County Fair Secretary Chuck Schwartau said. “So people can go online and buy advanced tickets for the gate and for the grandstand shows, they can put it on their phones and just flash it and have it scanned as they come in. We hope that works well. It’s the first year so there’s probably going to be a wrinkle or two in it but we look forward to that being an opportunity for people to make it easy to come to the fair.”

Schwartau said Goodhue County has a very active 4-H and sends more people to the state fair than any other county in the state.

The Goodhue County Fair runs through Saturday and the gates open at 8 a.m. each day.

