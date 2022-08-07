Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions in Rochester mail delivery issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After several reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail delivery in Rochester, (DFL) Sen. Amy Klobuchar is taking action.

Friday, the senator called U.S. Postal Service Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams to raise her concerns and discuss solutions. According to Klobuchar, Williams told her about staffing issues the Rochester region is facing. The area is looking to hire dozens of part-time and full-time employees .

“He explained to me that they are down a number of staff. Simply, mostly, because the unemployment rate is so low in the Rochester area. So they are trying to recruit people, really in the region, to come to Rochester,” Klobuchar said.

If you’re interested in working for USPS, contact Rachel Christensen at 612-430-1301 or email Rachel.M.Christensen@usps.gov.

“Minnesotans rely on the Postal Service to access their prescriptions, receive their paychecks, and stay connected to family and friends. I spoke with the U.S. Postal Service’s Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager, Anthony Williams about solutions to fix the postal delays that have impacted communities in Rochester,” said Klobuchar. “Delivery is being affected by ongoing postal staffing shortages, and I encourage all interested to apply to join the U.S. Postal Service workforce and help ensure that Minnesotans can continue receiving reliable mail service.”

Klobuchar, like (DFL) Sen. Tina Smith, wrote a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, asking for federal assistance to help with staffing issues in Rochester.

