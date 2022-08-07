Dover-Eyota referendum asks for more than $20 million

DOVER-EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Aug. 9 is the big day to get out and vote. One of the items on the ballet for Tuesday is the Dover-Eyota Public Schools referendum. The district is asking for a more than $20 million investment from the community.

The vote comes down to two questions. The first, asks for $17.96 million. If passed, the district would be able to enhance safety and security, learning spaces and address hvac issues in the schools. The second question asks for $3.77 million and would create two new classrooms, repair air handling systems and classroom windows.

“It’s all maintenance and stuff crept up on the district a little bit,” Dover-Eyota Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Frie said. “And they wanted to packed it together and do it all at once versus piecing it together over the next few years. The district wants to take one giant step forward and upgrade things and we can go from there.”

The second question would only pass if the first question does.

On an average home value of $245,000, it will cost families $9.08 a month if both questions get the green light.

