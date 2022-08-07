Another round of heavy rain expected tonight then conditions dry out this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa received several inches of rain overnight, ranging from 1″ to 4″+, with the highest amounts stretching across northeast Iowa.

24 Hour rainfall totals 1
24 Hour rainfall totals 1(KTTC)
Past 24 hours rainfall totals 2
Past 24 hours rainfall totals 2(KTTC)
Estimated rainfall map
Estimated rainfall map(KTTC)

Another round of showers and storms is expected this evening and overnight with heavy rainfall once again the main concern. Rainfall rates up to 1″ per hour are also possible. A Flood Watch will remain in place until 7 am Monday for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Many areas could receive an additional 1-2″ of rain by Monday morning. Rain and storms should begin to move into our area around 8 pm tonight and exit after 3 am Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with light northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Flood Watch until 7am Monday
Flood Watch until 7am Monday(KTTC)

Following the early morning rain, clouds will linger through midmorning Monday then gradually clear to sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the low 70s with light north winds at 5-10 mph and low humidity.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Pleasant and seasonal conditions are in store for Tuesday with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures briefly return to the low 80s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Conditions will be a bit humid with dew points in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will feature enjoyable weather for the end of the week with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Seasonal temperatures continue into the weekend with a chance for isolated morning showers and afternoon sun.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

