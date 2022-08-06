RCTC Yellowjackets Embrace Culture of Brotherhood at Training Camp

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The journey begins at RCTC as the Yellowjackets training camp gets underway ahead of the 2022 season.

It’s the first camp for Head Coach Terrence Isaac as he brings a fresh energy and scheme to the program.

“It’s a new, it feels like a new start. It’s a new coaching staff, it just feels like a brotherhood over here and it feels like we’re really getting into something,” Felix Foucher, a RCTC Offensive Lineman said.

“It’s going to be a really great season. I feel like it’s really going to be really great. Coach Isaac, he’s a great leader we getting to work over here for sure. It’s a new culture over here.”

Brotherhood is at the root of the culture Isaac is trying to build.

“Brotherhood, just brotherhood because once those guys band together we’ll be unstoppable,” RCTC Head Coach Terrence Isaac said.

That ideal is already taking shape with the players as they cheer each other on to catch punts that end conditioning for the day.

“I see a lot of guys who are willing to play for each other and that’s what gives me the confidence to really think that we can do like we can take ourselves as far as we want to go,” RCTC Defensive Back Kekoura Joseph Tarnue said.

Once you mix that brotherhood with the individuals the team has, they feel they got something special.

“We have so much D1 talent out here it’s underrated I feel like,” Foucher said.

“I got no doubt in us being the best team in this conference probably best team in JUCO,” Tarnue said.

This year, RCTC looks to build off a 4-4 season with a new look offense.

“We’re going to run a spread offense, we’re going to run fast, we’re going to try and just go and just attack teams,” Isaac said.

and defense.

“I ain’t trying to say everything, but its going to be a fight and I hope every single team we play are ready because its going to be something special,” Tarnue said.

The Yellowjackets have all the pieces to the puzzle, now its just about putting it together.

“Just give us a couple more weeks until gameday we going to be ready, everybody’s going to see. We going to put RCTC on the map for sure,” Foucher said.

RCTC Yellowjackets Embrace Culture of Brotherhood at Training Camp
