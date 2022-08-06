McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing hosts ‘Touch a Truck’ event

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. headquartered in Dodge Center held a kid-friendly event Saturday. It was the first time the company hosted a ‘Touch a Truck’ event.

It was held at North Park in Dodge Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids were able to check out some trucks and other equipment as well as play games, get tattoos and more.

“We have a variety of trucks as well as games for children,” spokesperson Katie Kauzlaric said. She says the company hopes to have more events like this in the future.

In addition to this, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc. is hiring and hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be at the company headquarters at 524 East Hwy St., Dodge Center.

For more details: Company Website

