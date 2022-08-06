Heavy rain likely tonight and Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are in for a soggy weekend across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with heavy rainfall a concern for the area. Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread across the area as the evening continues and will last throughout the night. A couple of storms could be on the strong to severe side with strong to damaging winds and some hail possible.

Severe risk tonight (KTTC)

A rather moist airmass is in place over the Upper Midwest, so heavy rain is likely and some areas could see rainfall rates upwards of 1-2″ per hour at times. A Flood Watch will be in effect for most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from 10 pm Saturday until 10 am Sunday. Overall, anywhere from 1-3″ of rainfall is possible in our area with some localized higher amounts possible.

Flood Watch (KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s with light north winds.

Rain and storms will gradually wrap up by midday Sunday. The afternoon looks to be mainly dry with a few spotty showers and highs ranging from the low to upper 70s. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop after 8 pm and continue into early Monday morning.

Expected rainfall amounts (KTTC)

After a few early morning storms before 6 am, a quiet and more comfortable day is in store for Monday. Clouds will gradually clear, leaving pleasant sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s.

A dry and tranquil weather pattern settles in for the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and abundant sunshine.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

