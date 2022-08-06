Agencies attend active-shooter training in Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Law enforcement agencies are always learning, and Saturday an active-shooter training in Dodge Center was a full-day event. Realistic scenarios were put in place at Triton High School all for the sake of training.

Unfortunately, it’s training needed now more than ever.

“Officers right now with all the events of the country, you have a lot who want this training. We are very fortunate to have it here in our own backyard,” Dodge County Deputy and School Resource Officer David Skadson said.

Triton High School is where everyone gathered Saturday.

“The school district is willing to work with us. They are willing to open their school for us and let us use it,” Dodge County Emergency Management Director Matthew Maas said.

Roughly 65 people from all over Dodge County took part. Actors played the role of victims.

“The intent of today’s course is to set up communications and incidence command in an effective timely manner,” Maas said, among other things.

There were three hours of classroom training, then lunch, then full active-shooter training.

