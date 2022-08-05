Warm sunshine today; heat, humidity, and increasing thunderstorm chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, humid weather is going to once again take center stage in our weather picture as we approach the weekend. After an amazing day of mild sunshine and September-like conditions, we’re going to enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout our Friday with a south breeze that will work to pull in some warmer, more humid air. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon with heat indices around 90. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the 70s overnight tonight with a few passing clouds and a slight south breeze.

We'll have sunshine with a slight south breeze today and high temps will be in the 80s this afternoon. (KTTC)

We'll have temps in the 80s this afternoon with lows near 70 tonight. (KTTC)

Heat and humidity will really ramp up across the area on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly after 4:00. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with heat indices in the mid-90s and just a light south breeze to possibly stir the air a bit. Thunderstorms will become more widespread during the evening and some of them may become strong to severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts before midnight. Later in the night, heavy rain may become a concern for a big portion of the area. Locally heavy downpours may yield an inch or two of rainfall late in the night through mid-morning Sunday.

A few storms Saturday evening may become strong to severe. Heavy rainfall will become the primary concern later in the night. An inch or two of rainfall will be possible in most spots. (KTTC)

We'll have scattered storms late Saturday with heavy rainfall Saturday night. Sunday will feature scattered storms, then sparse rain chances in the afternoon. (KTTC)

After scattered thunderstorms slowly migrate out of the area, we’ll possibly have a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon with just isolated showers and thunderstorms redeveloping at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light north breeze.

We'll have heat indices in the 90s Saturday with scattered storms late in the day. Sunday looks a little cooler with showers mainly in the morning. (KTTC)

Drier, less humid air will settle into the region under high pressure on Monday in the wake of the departing weekend storm system. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend with high temperatures neat 80 degrees in the middle part of the week and then low 80s late in the week and for the following weekend. Rain chance in the long-term will be sparse and it appears the next decent chance for rain after this weekend may be next Sunday the 14th.

We'll have thunderstorm chances in the middle of the weekend with drier, sunnier weather next week. (KTTC)

