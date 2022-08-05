Meat lockers remain busy after unexpected couple of years

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – Early in the pandemic, local butcher shops and meat lockers found themselves overwhelmed, booked out several months as farmers struggled to find somewhere to have their animals processed. Many large processing plants ceased operations temporarily because of COVID-19.

Now, meat lockers are still busy but are finding a new normal.

Although they remain busy, Lindsey Fulton, owner of Blondies Butcher Shop in Wanamingo, says things are better than they were in 2020.

Fulton said she is still booked out for several months.

Blondies Butcher Shop (KTTC)

Another challenge facing the industry right now is having enough staff and catching up on equipment repairs.

Fulton says there has been a large increase in people buying directly from farmers and buying meat products from their local butcher shops.

“I think in 2020, people learned a really hard lesson that who supplies the grocery stores might not always be there,” Fulton said. “It’s a very large sector and if that supply chain is hit in any way, shape or form, that effect the bottom line and that’s the grocery stores.”

Fulton said the pandemic reminded consumers the importance of buying local.

With prices rising at the grocery store, Fulton says her prices are often cheaper than what you’ll find on the store shelves.

