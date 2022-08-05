Jamaal Gibson Named Austin Packers Head Basketball Coach

Gibson is 2010 graduate of Austin.
Jamaal Gibson Named Austin Packers Head Basketball Coach
Jamaal Gibson Named Austin Packers Head Basketball Coach(KTTC)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Jamaal Gibson has been named the new head coach of the Austin Packers. Gibson will replace long-time head coach Kris Fadness, who stepped down at the end of last season after spending 25 years at the helm of the program.

Gibson is no stranger to the Packer program. Gibson graduated from Austin in 2010 and was on the Packers’ staff for four state tournament teams.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
SE Rochester
Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver

Latest News

OHIO STATE
Delaney Fleming Commits to Ohio State
Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course
Par for the Course - Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course
Berge (right) at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO
Bennett Berge Set to Compete at U20 World Championships
Bennett Berge Set to Compete at U20 World Championships
Bennett Berge Set to Compete at U20 World Championships