Jamaal Gibson Named Austin Packers Head Basketball Coach

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Jamaal Gibson has been named the new head coach of the Austin Packers. Gibson will replace long-time head coach Kris Fadness, who stepped down at the end of last season after spending 25 years at the helm of the program.

Gibson is no stranger to the Packer program. Gibson graduated from Austin in 2010 and was on the Packers’ staff for four state tournament teams.

Austin Public Schools is excited to announce that Jamaal Gibson will be the next head coach of the Boys Basketball program. pic.twitter.com/INpzvBLAkb — APS (@isd492) August 5, 2022

