Heavy rainfall is likely Saturday into Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking showers and thunderstorms for the upcoming weekend. Heavy rainfall across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be possible Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (KTTC)

The excessive rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center places a threat level 2 across our area. The highest risk for heavy rainfall will be through the areas in yellow above. The potential is there 1-2″+ of rainfall this weekend.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

Current model guidance is suggesting around 1-2″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this weekend. Flash flooding could become a concern late Saturday night IF training thunderstorms develop. The potential is there for isolated areas reaching over 2″ of rainfall.

Weekend Forecast (KTTC)

The best chance of heavy rainfall will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers and storms will linger and stay isolated to scattered through the early afternoon on Sunday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Have a great weekend.

Nick

