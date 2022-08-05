Heavy rainfall is likely Saturday into Sunday

Storms are likely late Saturday through Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking showers and thunderstorms for the upcoming weekend. Heavy rainfall across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be possible Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(KTTC)

The excessive rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center places a threat level 2 across our area. The highest risk for heavy rainfall will be through the areas in yellow above. The potential is there 1-2″+ of rainfall this weekend.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KTTC)

Current model guidance is suggesting around 1-2″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this weekend. Flash flooding could become a concern late Saturday night IF training thunderstorms develop. The potential is there for isolated areas reaching over 2″ of rainfall.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KTTC)

The best chance of heavy rainfall will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers and storms will linger and stay isolated to scattered through the early afternoon on Sunday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Have a great weekend.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
SE Rochester
Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Warm sunshine today; heat, humidity, and increasing thunderstorm chances this weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Tracking showers and thunderstorms for the weekend
The full weather forecast from the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Pleasant sunshine today and Friday; Heavy humidity and thunderstorms return for the weekend