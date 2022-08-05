Delaney Fleming Commits to Ohio State

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester native Delaney Fleming committed to play college hockey at Ohio State on Friday. The rising senior made the announcement on Twitter.

Fleming now plays at Shattuck St. Mary’s, where he older brother, Maddox (who plays at Notre Dame) went. Prior to playing at Shattuck, Fleming played for the Lourdes Eagles. While at Lourdes, she played on two state tournament teams.

Fleming is a rising senior at Shattuck, so she will go on to play for the Buckeyes in 2023.

I am extremely honored and excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 Hockey and further my education at The Ohio State University! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me along the way!! #gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/fUpwQrIZYx — delaney fleming (@_delaneyfleming) August 5, 2022

