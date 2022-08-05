‘Corn Sweat’ is no stranger to the Midwest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Plants exhaling water through evapotranspiration is sometimes also referred to as ‘Corn Sweat’. This extra moisture in the atmosphere can increase temperatures over corn fields between five and 15 degrees. Evapotranspiration peaks in corn between mid-July through August.

KTTC Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy chatted with a St. Charles Farmer Friday about ‘corn sweat.’

“I’ve never heard the term corn sweat, but if you go into the field you are going to sweat. This field is using half an inch to an inch of water a day. The corn plant is filling its ears right now, so it’s going to use a lot of moisture,” Bruce Gilbeck of Fremont Farms said.

More details about ‘Corn Sweat’ can be found the attached video above.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.