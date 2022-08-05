16th annual Eagles Golf Tournament kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Golfers are coming together for a cause.

Friday, nearly 200 people signed up to play in the sixteenth annual Eagles Golf Tournament. Every year, the crew at Maple Valley Golf Course hosts the tournament.

The Eagles have raised nearly $300,000 from the tournament for the Eagle’s Cancer Telethon. KTTC broadcasts the telethon every year since it started in 1954.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon has raised more than $17 million for local cancer research.

“As we all know, everybody has been touched by cancer. The funds that go to the Eagles Cancer Telethon are all spent locally to the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and the Hormel Institute to further research into cancer, so everybody out here is here for the mission,” Eagles Golf Tournament coordinator Renee Tschumper said.

While the golf tournament is over, the Eagles Club is always collecting donations for the Telethon.

Friday night, the band Trouble Shooter is playing at the Eagles Club until ten.

