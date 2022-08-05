16th annual Eagles Golf Tournament kicks off

Friday, nearly 200 people signed up to play in the sixteenth annual Eagles Golf Tournament. Every year, the crew at Maple Valley Golf Course hosts the tournamen
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Golfers are coming together for a cause.

Friday, nearly 200 people signed up to play in the sixteenth annual Eagles Golf Tournament. Every year, the crew at Maple Valley Golf Course hosts the tournament.

The Eagles have raised nearly $300,000 from the tournament for the Eagle’s Cancer Telethon. KTTC broadcasts the telethon every year since it started in 1954.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon has raised more than $17 million for local cancer research.

“As we all know, everybody has been touched by cancer. The funds that go to the Eagles Cancer Telethon are all spent locally to the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and the Hormel Institute to further research into cancer, so everybody out here is here for the mission,” Eagles Golf Tournament coordinator Renee Tschumper said.

While the golf tournament is over, the Eagles Club is always collecting donations for the Telethon.

Friday night, the band Trouble Shooter is playing at the Eagles Club until ten.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
SE Rochester
Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver

Latest News

NW Rochester home deemed unlivable after fire
Rochester family share gratitude during fire tragedy
Dodge county stroll
Relay For Life struggles with participation in local communities
Dodge County Relay For Life, Darian Leddy reports
16th Annual Eagles Golf Tournament