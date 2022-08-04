Zero arrests at 2022 Olmsted County Fair

President says year was a success
President says year was a success(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair Board and President Scott Schneider, as well as local law enforcement, are pleased to announce a successful event this year.

According to the The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), there were zero arrests, zero warrants, and zero people sent to detox.

Deputies also recorded seven disturbances, four people cited for trespassing, five medical incidents, two lost children who were found, two public assists and one intoxicated person.

OCSO had 53 deputies working the fair throughout the week, totaling 682 hours.

The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) also helped with security during the fair.

Officials credit changes to safety and security this year with the low numbers of incidents at the week-long event.

The fair ran from July 25-31.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner determined that Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot...
Rochester alleged ax robber identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
Goats in Rochester
Goats busy eating invasive vegetation in Rochester Park
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

Latest News

Jes Robinson with We Feed Birds
One-of-kind bird feeding business launches in Rochester
RPD logo
Two people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Rochester
SE Rochester
Injured hit-and-run victim and family still searching for driver
Rochester Sample Ballot
Breaking down the ballot; Minnesota Primary is Tuesday