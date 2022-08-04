Zero arrests at 2022 Olmsted County Fair

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair Board and President Scott Schneider, as well as local law enforcement, are pleased to announce a successful event this year.

According to the The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), there were zero arrests, zero warrants, and zero people sent to detox.

Deputies also recorded seven disturbances, four people cited for trespassing, five medical incidents, two lost children who were found, two public assists and one intoxicated person.

OCSO had 53 deputies working the fair throughout the week, totaling 682 hours.

The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) also helped with security during the fair.

Officials credit changes to safety and security this year with the low numbers of incidents at the week-long event.

The fair ran from July 25-31.

