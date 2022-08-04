Two people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police have arrested two people after a stolen vehicle chase in Rochester.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1st Street Southeast and 11th Avenue Southeast.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers found a man driving a stolen teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates with a female passenger.

When police tried to stop him, the driver fled north and eventually got away. RPD stopped their pursuit.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a medical call just before 11 a.m. in the area of 40th Street Southwest.

When they arrived, they found the same stolen vehicle with the man and woman inside.

Police arrested the driver, Daniel Hill, 41. He’s charged with fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

At the time of Hill’s arrest, officers initially released the passenger, Catherine Pelowski, 32.

Police later searched the stolen car and found two tool bags filled with items that still had security tags on them.

They went to a Lowe’s store, where employees had surveillance of Pelowski stealing the products, valued at more than $1,100.

RPD was able to locate Pelowski a short time later, where she was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting over $1,000, which is a felony.

Both Hill and Pelowski do not have current addresses, according to RPD.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.