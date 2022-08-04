Tracking showers and thunderstorms for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful conditions on Thursday, wet weather will return to the upper Midwest this upcoming weekend.

Friday's Forecast (KTTC)

SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will stay dry Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 80s. Winds will switch to the south which will increase temperatures and moisture. Dew points will bump into the middle and upper 60s with heat index values reaching into the 90s at times. Winds will be gusty around 20-25 mph through the afternoon.

Rainfall outlook (KTTC)

Here’s a look at our rainfall outlook for the upcoming weekend. Isolated to scattered showers/storms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and through the evening. The “best chance” of showers and storms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. A bulk of the rainfall accumulations will take place through the overnight hours. Some areas could see around 0.50-1.25″ overnight Saturday.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (KTTC)

We have a “Level 2″ out of 4 for the excessive rainfall outlook for the weekend. All areas in yellow have the chance of heavy rainfall Saturday into Sunday. The overall severe threat looks low at this time but that is something we are keeping an eye on for Saturday evening.

Rainfall amounts this weekend (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts area-wide could reach near 1-2″ in some areas. Right now, models are keeping the highest totals along and to the north of I-90.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

After this weekend comfortable conditions will settle in for next week. Highs will be in the middle 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s by late next week.

Nick

