RST gets $850,000 to recruit new air service

Airport celebrates federal grant
Airport officials announced April 19, 2022, that masks would be optional inside the airport.
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester International Airport announced Wednesday it’s the recipient of a grant from the Department of Transportation. The airport is planning to use the funds to recruit new nonstop service to a western hub.

The Small Community Air Service Development Program grant is worth $850,000.

“We are thrilled with the news of this important award and want to thank the Department of Transportation for recognizing the critical needs of our region when it comes to air travel,” said RST Executive Director John Reed in a statement.

He went on to acknowledge the strains COVID-19 has had on travel.

“We are suffering from a lack of capacity,” Reed said.

RST received SCASDP grants in 2020 and 2012.

The grant is not a guarantee of new service.

