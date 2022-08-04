Property owner says contractors removed roof from wrong home: ‘It was a disaster’

A property owner says he is scrambling to repair a home after contractors took off the wrong roof. (Source: KCTV)
By Nathan Vickers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man says a mistake by a contractor left his house in shambles.

Steve Kornspan told KCTV that he moved out of his house a few months ago and has been leasing it to short-term rentals. However, a guest at the home texted him this week about contractors working on the roof.

Kornspan said he had not ordered a new roof or any other improvements to the house.

The workers had the wrong address, according to Kornspan. By the time he rushed to the property, the contractors had stripped nearly every shingle from the roof.

“It was a disaster,” he said.

Kornspan said his security cameras at the house showed workers coming and going before they quickly left when they realized their mistake. He documented the mess with his drone, and photos showed the exposed underlayment and sheathing.

“I was pretty upset,” Kornspan said. “It was just something to deal with.”

Kornspan, a Realtor, said he quickly called another roofing company to make emergency repairs. He also filed a police report and started trying to find the roofers responsible.

The right home was a few blocks away on the same street. Kornspan said he was able to match the gray van to the one that had shown up at his place.

“I’m not sure what the confusion was,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kornspan said he was able to contact the company owner, who was equally upset about the situation.

“Everybody makes mistakes, but you have to stand up for your mistakes,” Kornspan said. “When you make a mistake, you have to fix it. That’s what (the company owner) was most upset about too.”

Kornspan would not name the company but said the owner agreed to pay for the emergency repairs with the roof being properly repaired.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner determined that Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot...
Rochester alleged ax robber identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds
Rochester
National research survey shows many businesses in Rochester are displeased
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Goats in Rochester
Goats busy eating invasive vegetation in Rochester Park
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

Latest News

Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong has broken the record for having the longest fingernails.
Woman sets Guinness World Record with 42-foot long fingernails, report says
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland school massacre scene
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with...
Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
Mall of America reportedly on lockdown