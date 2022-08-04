KTTC report prompts Sen. Smith to push for answers from USPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – (DFL) Sen. Tina Smith is pushing the postal service for answers following dozens of reports of missing, delayed and irregular mail deliveries. Smith sent a letter to Postmaster Louis DeJoy, citing a report from KTTC.

“Thanks to your great story, and the many people from the Rochester area that I’ve heard about these issues, we were prompted to try and understand what the heck is going on with USPS,” Sen. Smith said.

In her letter to DeJoy, Smith demanded him to address six questions including:

1) Are you aware of irregular, inconsistent, or missing mail deliveries in Minnesota? If so, in how many zip codes have these issues occurred in the last six months?

2) What is causing these unreliable deliveries?

3) What steps are you taking to address critical delivery delays, such as delays of medicine?

4) What is the national Postal Service doing to address these root causes?

5) When can Minnesotans expect a return to reliable, six-day mail service?

6) Will you provide me with regular updates regarding any significant mail delays in Minnesota?

Smith worries in particular about the elderly, disabled people, veterans and rural communities who heavily rely on the postal service.

“People count on their mail for really important things. To pay their bills, get payments, get their medicine. It’s very disconcerting to have the mail be so inconsistent and sometimes not arrive at all.”

Smith gave DeJoy a deadline of Sept. 4 to give a response. She encourages people who are experiencing issues to contact her St. Paul office at 651-221-1016.

“It’s very helpful for people to take the time and let us know what’s happening. That’s how we know there’s a problem on the ground so that we can take steps to help it ourselves. It want to encourage people to continue to reach out to us about service that’s not up to snuff. In the meantime we are going to push at the federal level with the Postmaster General but also following up with the local office to understand what’s going on,” Smith said.

To read the letter Smith sent DeJoy, click here.

